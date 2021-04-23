BJP is responsible for collapse of health system: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blasts Yogi Adityanath government

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (April 23) attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the grim COVID-19 crisis looming over the state.

Condemning the UP government, Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP is responsible for the collapse of the health system. He said that several people are engaging in black marketing of COVID-19 medicines, oxygen cylinders while the Yogi government has become a "mute spectator".

“In this situation, some people are engaging in black marketing of medicines, oxygen cylinder, ventilator and hospital beds and the administration has become a mute spectator. The (ruling) BJP is responsible for the collapse of the health system," the former UP Chief Minister said in a statement.

The SP supremo further alleged that the officials in charge of the COVID-19 control room in Lucknow were neither meeting people nor attending the calls of those in distress, PTI reported.

“Everyday the chief minister is making statements about acting sternly against lax officers but in the state capital Lucknow, officers are neither meeting people nor picking their calls. There is no one to hear harried people's grievances. Why action is not being taken against them," he added.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous slogan, Yadav said that the UP government "is converting this 'apda' (disaster) into an 'avasar' (opportunity). Everything is available in the black market."

Shortage of oxygen and corona-related drugs has been reported in several parts of the country.

Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under isolation.

Around new 34,379 COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection tally to 9,76,765. The death toll due to the disease rose to 10,541, the state government said on Thursday.

