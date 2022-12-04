‘BJP is sabotaging polls’: PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Manipuri bypoll

New Delhi: Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and founding president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) Shivpal Singh Yadav, has said that his party wants free and fair elections but the Bharatiya Janta Party is sabotaging Uttar Pradesh’s bypolls. Shivpal Singh represents the Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district, from 1996 till now. Voting for the Rampur and Mainpuri constituencies will happen on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8, the day which coincides with the counting dates of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in winning the upcoming bypoll in Mainpuri and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making "false allegations" against the party. "The Samajwadi Party will win the elections in Mainpuri." When the BJP is defeated, they make false accusations against us.

SP Chief Akhilesh on UP bypolls

“Election Commission will make sure that fair elections are conducted," Akhilesh Yadav states. Taking a shot at the BJP, the SP chief claimed that the party had done nothing to help Mainpuri develop. "They have done no work in the Mainpuri area, no road has been constructed, no bridge has not been built, health services have not been improved, they could not even tell the problems faced by the farmers. The budget of Sainik School has been cut, and the budget of the electricity department has also been cut," he quotes.

The SP chief expressed confidence that the people of Mainpuri would re-elect the Samajwadi Party and that Mulayam Singh Yadav's work would be visible. "Netaji`s work is visible wherever I`ve gone. I got the opportunity to meet Netaji`s people and those who had direct contact with Netaji," he said.

Uttar Pradesh| We want free & fair elections but BJP is sabotaging the polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav, PSP (Lohia) on Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypoll pic.twitter.com/VSpZlTGvCW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2022

UP CM attacks Samajwadi Party

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that 'Samajwad' is no longer the same as it was founded by Jayaprakash Narayan or Ram Manohar Lohia, but now it has new faces such as 'Lathait Samajwad,' 'Poonji,' and 'Awsarwadi Samajwad,' and they are all like a family. In a direct attack on the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi states, "This is not the socialism of JP and Lohia. `Chacha` Shivpal writes about Lohia, but he does not know what he is writing. Different brands of socialism are visible in one family. "Jiski laathi usi ki bhains," or "lathait samajwad," is Shivpal`s brand of socialism."

"The socialism of Ramgopal Yadav was replaced by capitalism. He and his disciples in the SP government did not think twice about seizing any land that was visible from Noida to Firozabad. On the other hand, Akhilesh`s socialism is opportunistic," UP CM said holding a public meeting for the BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya.