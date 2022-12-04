MCD polls: As Delhi votes, a look at five civic issues that people are facing

Delhi MCD Polls: With Delhi voting for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls and capital city’s three civic bodies merged into one earlier this year, it is not a difficult task for voters to notice MCD issues. The voters while stepping out of their homes to exercise their fundamental right have atleast 5 key issues on their mind. These civic problems in the national capital have made the MCD polls even more interesting as these are the primary factors that led to a political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Take a look at the primary five key MCD issues:

Sanitation: The BJP controls MCD at present. However, the ruling party in the national capital is the AAP. Sanitation, meanwhile, has been at the forefront of as far as the reasons behind battle between these parties are concerned. Be it the Ghaziabad landfill issue or the never-ending issue of Yamuna river, these factors have been dominating the polls.

Congestion: Excessive population and migration of people from different cities has led to Delhi people struggling with congestion. The city is struggling with excessive commercialization, narrow lanes, continuous illegal construction have made people realise that MCD is not doing its work properly.

Parking: Parking can be somehow linked with overcrowding. The congestion issue has led to creation of this new issue which is parking problem. People, due to the lack of parking spaces, end up parking their vehicles which further affects the transportation as roads are occupied with already parked cars and motorcycles.

Air pollution: It remains the primary crisis in the Union territory. The regularly deteriorating air quality during winter is a long-standing issue in Delhi and BJP targets AAP on this issue only as it gives the ruling party an upper hand. The city, during the voting day itself, woke up to an AQI of around 400.

Water Supply: You see, the problems are linked with each other. The illegally constructed buildings have led to the water supply. The groundwater table is reaching a level down by each passing day. Since the groundwater is not pure enough for drinking and cooking, people are forced to rely on packaged water.