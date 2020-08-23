BJP, JD(U), LJP will fight Bihar assembly poll together under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Amid the growing bitterness between JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday (August 23) said that BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar together and will emerge victorious by a thumping majority. Addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing, Nadda said that the BJP workers have to add value not only to the BJP but to JD(U) and LJP too. It is to be noted that BJP, JD(U) and LJP are alliance partners in Bihar and had contested 2019 Lok Sabha poll as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Despite the bitter war of words between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-headed LJP, the BJP has been regularly asserting that there is no differences between the two allies and has repeatedly maintained that Kumar will be NDA's chief ministerial face in Bihar.

Launching a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, Nadda said that the opposition in Bihar as well as elsewhere has become a "spent force". He added that people across the country support the BJP as it is the only party which can fulfill the aspirations of the people. The BJP chief noted that the RJD, Congress and other opposition parties lack the ideology and vision to serve the people. Nadda also lauded Bihar government for handling COVID-19 pandemic and floods in the state in a good manner.

Talking about the special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Bihar, Nadda said that it has been implemented in "letter and spirit". Nadda suggested the Bihar BJP leaders to go to people of Bihar with the details of special package provided by the Centre to the state.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November.