New Delhi: BJP leader Seema Patra has been accused of torturing her househelp or maid for years at her home. The woman, identified as Sunita, was freed by Ranchi police from the BJP leader's home on August 22. Seema Patrais who is the the wife of of retired IAS officer from Jharkhand, Maheshwar Patra has not been arrested yet.

According to an IANS report, the woman, working as a maid, at the BJP leader's home had injuries on her body after the former alllegedly burnt her with a hot pan. The victim's teeth were allegedly broken with an iron rod and she was deprived of food and water as well.

When the woman was found, she was reportedly unable to stand straight as she had been locked in a room. She is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi.

Hailing from the tribal community, Sunita is a native of a village in Gumla. About 10 years ago, she was brought to work as a maid in the house of retired IAS Maheshwar Patra and BJP leader Seema Patra. Later she was sent to Delhi with her daughter Vatsala Patra. After her transfer from Delhi, Sunita came back to Ranchi at Seema Patra`s house. She was always harassed while working there and when she asked for permission to go home, she was beaten up and locked in the room.

Dozens of times, she was burnt with the hot pan. Due to continuous thrashing, she was so incapacitated that she was not able to walk. If Sunita's urine accidentally went out of the room, she had to clean it by licking it with her mouth.

When Vivek Baski, a personnel department officer, got information about the atrocities on Sunita, he complained to the Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Sinha, following which Sunita was freed. On the complaint of Vivek Baski, an FIR was registered at Argora police station in Ranchi. Argora police station in-charge said that if Sunita`s condition improves, her statement will be recorded in the court under Section 164 pf the IPC.

(With IANS inputs)