BJP leader Sushil Modi accuses Lalu Yadav of plotting against NDA government, makes this sensational claim

In a senational development, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday (November 24) claimed that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was trying to 'buy' NDA MLAs in order to form RJD-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

According to Sushil Modi, Lalu Prasad, who is presently staying at Kelly bungalow at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, was calling NDA MLAs and luring them to leave NDA and join hands with Mahagathbandhan.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (XXX) from Ranchi to NDA legislators and promising ministerial berths", tweeted Sushil Modi.

Sushil Modi said that when he dialled the mentioned mobile number, the call was picked up by Lalu Prasad. Sushil Modi claimed that he told the RJD supremo not to indulge in dirty tricks from inside the jail.

"When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed", tweeted Sushil Modi.

Reacting to Sushil Modi's allegation, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said the incident once again proved that Lalu Prasad Yadav is a 'habitual criminal'.

"Using his power, the convict of corruption is in the hospital and is communicating directly on the phone. Tejashwi Yadav should respond to the allegations on his father,"said Janta Dal United MLC Neeraj Kumar.

Live TV

Initially lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail, Lalu was shifted to the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital on medical grounds. For the last few months, he has been putting up at the bungalow allotted to the Director of RIMS, which is seen as a favour extended to the ageing and ailing leader by the sympathetic Hemant Soren government in which the RJD is a partner.