BJP leader thrashed while explaining Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens in UP's Amroha

Amroha: A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was trying to explain the benefits of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Amroha district was beaten up by locals.

The BJP leader had to flee from the spot.

According to reports, Murtaza Agha Qazmi, the district general secretary of the party`s minority wing, was allegedly heckled and then thrashed at Lakada Mohalla in Amroha on Friday.

The BJP`s minority wing has been trying to hold programmes for informing the people that "CAA and NRC will not take away the rights and citizenship of Muslims living in India, and they should refrain from protesting against the Act."

Qazmi told reporters, "I went to a shop at Lakada Mohalla of Amroha on Friday and was trying to spread awareness among Muslims about CAA and NRC. During the session, one Raza Ali suddenly attacked me. He tried to strangle me and I somehow managed to escape. I have filed an FIR against him."

Amroha superintendent of police (SP), Vipin Tada, said that a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

Police are on alert in Amroha after last week`s violent protests.