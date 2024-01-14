trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709452
BJP Leaders Join Swachhata Abhiyan At Temples Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

BJP National President JP Nadda launched a week-long Swachhata Drive on Sunday at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi to mark the occasion of “Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda launched a week-long Swachhata Drive on Sunday at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi to mark the occasion of “Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala”. He said that the BJP, following the directions of PM Modi, will conduct a cleanliness campaign at various temples and sacred places in the country from Makar Sankranti to January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also took part in the Swachhata Drive in Ayodhya, where he cleaned the premises of the Ram temple site. He said that the Swachhata Drive is a tribute to Lord Ram and a way to express gratitude to PM Modi for his vision of a clean India.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined the Swachhata Drive at Kainchi Dham, a famous temple in the state. He said that the Swachhata Drive is a reflection of the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of the people and the preservation of the environment.

