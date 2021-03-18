BJP lures voters with bagful of cash: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges vote loot

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of arriving with “cash” during polls to “lure voters and loot votes”.

Addressing an election campaign rally at Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged that ahead of elections, BJP leaders "arrive here in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes".

Admitting there were lapses in the relief efforts carried out when Cyclone Amphan hit the state, the West Bengal CM said, “Thousands of crores of rupees were doled out by the TMC government for the cyclone-affected. There could have been one or two exceptions... But we rushed to be on the side of people. Where were BJP leaders then? At the time of human miseries, they are always absent.”

The TMC supremo also assured that if voted to power, her party will not allow the exercise of National Population Register (NPR) to be implemented in the state. She claimed, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here."

"Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, TMC released its manifesto on Wednesday with the aim to 'sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in India'.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly seats will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)

