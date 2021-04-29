हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt demands financial aid for kin of journalists who died of COVID-19, writes letter to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt demands financial aid for kin of journalists who died of COVID-19, writes letter to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Bhatt on Thursday (April 29), in a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, asked if additional financial aid can be given to the families of journalists that lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The MP wrote to CM Tirath Singh Rawat requesting him if a ruling can be passed wherein financial aid be given under COVID-19 Act, besides CM Relief Fund & Journalist Welfare Committee, to families of the journalists who die due to COVID-19, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile India recorded the highest spike in COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour span of time on Wednesday (April 28).

The official data showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

For the past seven days, India has been observing a daily surge of over 3 lakh cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusBJP MP Ajay BhattCM Tirath Singh Rawat
Next
Story

Shocking! 70-year-old man carries COVID positive wife’s body on bicycle after villagers refuse to help in UP

Must Watch

PT8M17S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day