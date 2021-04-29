BJP MP Ajay Bhatt demands financial aid for kin of journalists who died of COVID-19, writes letter to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Bhatt on Thursday (April 29), in a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, asked if additional financial aid can be given to the families of journalists that lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The MP wrote to CM Tirath Singh Rawat requesting him if a ruling can be passed wherein financial aid be given under COVID-19 Act, besides CM Relief Fund & Journalist Welfare Committee, to families of the journalists who die due to COVID-19, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile India recorded the highest spike in COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour span of time on Wednesday (April 28).

The official data showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

For the past seven days, India has been observing a daily surge of over 3 lakh cases owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

