हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaugter dies after getting injured by firecrackers

BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter was burnt to death by firecrackers on Diwali (November 14) night.

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi&#039;s 6-year-old granddaugter dies after getting injured by firecrackers

In an unfortunate incident, BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter died on Tuesday (November 17) after was burnt by firecrackers on Diwali (November 14) night.

It is learnt that the the six-year-old was playing with other children when her dress caught fire due to firecrackers. The girl was was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. The girl had sustained 60% burn injuries.

The deceased girl was the only child of Rita Bhaguna's only son, Mayank Joshi.

Live TV

Sources said that the girl was to be shifted to Delhi via air ambulance for advanced treatment but she succumbed to her injuries even before she could be brought to Delhi.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshRita Bahuguna JoshiDiwali
Next
Story

Zee Rozgar Samachar: Bank of Baroda releases notification for 13 posts — Check vacancy details, last date, eligibility criteria
  • 88,74,290Confirmed
  • 1,30,519Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Zee Top 10: Watch Top 10 news stories of the day