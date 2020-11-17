BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaugter dies after getting injured by firecrackers

In an unfortunate incident, BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter died on Tuesday (November 17) after was burnt by firecrackers on Diwali (November 14) night.

It is learnt that the the six-year-old was playing with other children when her dress caught fire due to firecrackers. The girl was was immediately rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. The girl had sustained 60% burn injuries.

The deceased girl was the only child of Rita Bhaguna's only son, Mayank Joshi.

Sources said that the girl was to be shifted to Delhi via air ambulance for advanced treatment but she succumbed to her injuries even before she could be brought to Delhi.