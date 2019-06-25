close

BJP Parliamentary Board

BJP Parliamentary meet postponed due to Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini's demise

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has been postponed due to the demise of the party's Rajasthan unit president Madan Lal Saini.

The 76-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was suffering from cancer and admitted at AIIMS. The Rajya Sabha will also be adjourned on Tuesday after obituary reference as per conventions. However, floor leaders of various parties are likely to meet to decide whether the House will function to complete the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address. Opposition leaders want the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks before he leaves for the G20 summit.

BJP's first parliamentary meeting in the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as it's working president was scheduled to be held at 9:30 am in Parliament Library building in the national capital.

The new date of the meeting has not been decided yet. PM Modi-led meeting is likely to discuss the upcoming Union Budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 – the first full budget of the government after being re-elected to power.  Among other issues, the meeting could also take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 - also known as Triple Talaq Bill and the violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal North 24 Paraganas among many others.

BJP Parliamentary BoardBJP parliamentary meetPM ModiMadan Lal Saini
