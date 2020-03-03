हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

BJP Parliamentary party meeting begins in Parliament Library Building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani are also in attendance at the meeting.

File Image

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary party meeting is underway in the Parliament Library Building where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present.

The second half of Parliament's Budget Session that resumed on Monday (March 2) saw adjournments in both houses of Parliament over the violence in North-East Delhi in which at least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries.

