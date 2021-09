BJP plans grand welcome for PM Narendra Modi after his landmark visit to US

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planned to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday (September 26, 2021). PM Modi is returning from a successful three-day landmark visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Modi will be greeted in the national capital by thousands of his supporters and party workers. BJP is all set to welcome the prime minister with dhols and nagadas.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, seven members of the Parliament from Delhi, mayors of three BJP ruled municipal corporations, members of NDMC and senior party functionaries will also be present at the venue to welcome PM Modi.

The Delhi BJP president Gupta, in an interview, said that all MPs have been asked to reach the technical area of the airport where a stage has been set up.

"A big stage has been set up for the Prime Minister to come and accept the welcome from people. The garland to welcome his successful visit is specially curated with flowers from different regions of the country. There would be close to 100 dhols and nagaras from different states to welcome PM Modi," stated Gupta.

A stretch of 1.5 kilometres has been decked up for Prime Minister`s arrival.PM Modi is expected to arrive in the national capital around 10 am today after his visit to the US. Through the welcome meet, the party aims to thank the prime minister for his successful visit to the US to keep India's strategic and national interest in front of the world.

The Prime Minister, during his three days visit to the US, held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participated in the first-ever in-person Quad leaders summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. He also addressed the UNGA during the visit.

(With ANI inputs)

