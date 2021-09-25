PM Narendra Modi's speech at 76th UNGA - Here are key takeaways

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York, he spoke on a host of issues including COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, Afghanistan and climate change.

PM Modi's address — fourth at the UNGA — comes straight from the Quad summit on Friday when he also held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

PM Modi addresses the UN General debate. Here are the Key takeaways:

1. 'India is known to be the mother of democracy'

2. 'When India grows, the world grows'

3. 'When India reforms, the world transforms'

4. 'World has been grappling with worst pandemic'

5. PM Modi pays tribute to lives lost due to COVID-19

6. 'Development should be all-pervasive, inclusive'

7. 'India has brought 430 million to banking systems'

8. 'India has built 30 million homes for homeless families'

9. 'Every 6th person in the world is Indian'

10. 'Oceans should not be used for expansion & exclusion'

11. 'India is on a journey to provide clean & portable water'

12. 'India developed world's first DNA vaccine'

13. 'India's mRNA vaccine is in development stages'

14. 'India has struck a balance between economy & ecology'

15. 'India outperformed developed world on climate action'

16. 'Emphasis on science bases approach to development'

17. 'World faces a rising threat of extremism'

18. 'No country should take advantage of Afghan crisis'

19. 'Terrorism is an equal threat to nations using them'

PM Modi also invoked acharya Chanakya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Rabindranath Tagore in his speech. PM Modi recalled words of Indian strategist Chanakya, who had said, “When the right work is not done at the right time, time itself destroys the success of that work.”

PM Modi ended his address by quoting Rabindranath Tagore (in Bengali), "Boldly proceed on the path of good deed and may you overcome all the obstacles in the way".

