PM Narendra Modi invites US President Joe Biden to visit India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (September 24, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to visit India. The ministry also added that New Delhi looks forward to the visit of the US leader at the "earliest and mutual convenience".

In a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "PM Modi invited President Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest and mutual convenience."

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the United States and held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Biden and attended the Quad leaders Summit.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Modi praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a "source of inspiration" while extending an invitation to her to visit the country.

"Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under President Biden and your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," PM Modi said in a joint press conference with US VP Harris after the two leaders met.

"Continuing on this journey of victory, Indians would also want you to continue that in India and therefore they are waiting to welcome you. I extend you an invitation to visit India," he added.

