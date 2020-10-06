BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) released the list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, the by-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. While in Telangana, by-elections to the Dubbak Assembly will take place due to the death of sitting legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

BJP has named candidates for all the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where Subedar Singh Rajodha is placed from the Joura constituency, Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah, Tulsiram Silawat from Sanwer, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohari.

M Raghunandan Rao has been fielded on the Dubbak Assembly seat.

Here is the complete list:

By-elections in both the states are scheduled for November 3 and the votes will be counted on November 10.

Notably, BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, while Congress has been reduced to 88. On the other hand, there are two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, one Samajwadi Party MLA and four independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress has also announced candidates for four seats in Madhya Pradesh and has fielded Rakesh Mawai from Morena, Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Ram Siya Bharati from Malhara and Kamal Patel from Badnawar.

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी: मध्यप्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव के लिये कांग्रेस पार्टी ने आज अपने 4 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की है। सभी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को प्रचंड जीत की अग्रिम बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ..! “जीतेगा मध्यप्रदेश, जीतेगी कांग्रेस” pic.twitter.com/OIbo4noeQu — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 6, 2020

