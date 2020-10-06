हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhartiya Janata Party

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana

By-elections in both the states are scheduled for November 3 and the votes will be counted on November 10.

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) released the list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, the by-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. While in Telangana, by-elections to the Dubbak Assembly will take place due to the death of sitting legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). 

BJP has named candidates for all the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where Subedar Singh Rajodha is placed from the Joura constituency, Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah, Tulsiram Silawat from Sanwer, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohari.

M Raghunandan Rao has been fielded on the Dubbak Assembly seat.

Here is the complete list:

By-elections in both the states are scheduled for November 3 and the votes will be counted on November 10.

ALSO READ | BJP releases name of 9 candidates for biennial election to Legislative Council of Bihar and Karnataka

 

Notably, BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, while Congress has been reduced to 88. On the other hand, there are two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, one Samajwadi Party  MLA and four independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress has also announced candidates for four seats in Madhya Pradesh and has fielded Rakesh Mawai from Morena, Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Ram Siya Bharati from Malhara and Kamal Patel from Badnawar. 

 

Live TV

Tags:
Bhartiya Janata PartyBJPMadhya PradeshBy-electionsTelangana
Next
Story

Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates; shooter Shreyasi Singh fielded from Jamui
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M54S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Oct 06, 2020