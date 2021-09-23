BJP returning to communal politics ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, says Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took the ruling Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to task and alleged that the BJP has returned to narrow communal agenda ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls in 2022.

Taking a dig at BJP’s “double engine" governments (Centre and Uttar Pradesh), Mayawati said the UP government's “tall claims” on development are getting exposed.

"The BJP has returned to its narrow agenda before the upcoming UP assembly elections with its tall claims on development being proved to be hollow," the former UP CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

She added, "Now the party has returned to playing with religious sentiments and Hindu-Muslim division, etc., but people will not be deceived again, which is clear from their mood.”

The BSP chief said as per the latest Reserve Bank data there is stagnant per capita income in UP and people remain "poor and backward", which proves that the BJP's claims of development are mere hot air.

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections next year on 403 assembly seats. BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra told The Indian Express that the party has decided to go solo in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, Mayawati had announced that BSP will not field 'bahubali' (strongmen) or mafia candidates this time and also denied party ticket to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Mau. She also directed the party-in-charge to take special care while selecting the candidates "so that there is no problem in taking strict action against such elements once the government is formed."

To reach out to the Brahmin community, the BSP chief said in early September that she will ensure their security if she comes to power, adding her party will focus only on the development of the state and 'not on building parks and statues'.

