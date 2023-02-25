'BJP, RSS Against Minorities, Will Wipe Them Out In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls': Lalu Prasad Yadav

Purnea (Bihar): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday a frontal attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre. Addressing a rally of the Grand Alliance in Purnea on the virtual mode from Delhi, he alleged that the saffron party is trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines. The BJP and RSS are against the minorities in the country, he claimed. Prasad recently returned to the country after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lalu said, "Narendra Modi is doing what RSS wants. No one is being respected, they (BJP) are murdering democracy and neglecting the constitution. We all will unite and fight it to save the country. Democracy and constitution will remain only then we and our country will remain, India cannot be broken."

"The BJP and RSS are against minorities and weaker sections of the society ... We (the Grand alliance) will wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls," he said. Both BJP and RSS are against reservation and are trying to change the Constitution and end reservation," Prasad alleged.

"Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. BJP is following the instructions of RSS. Bihar has taken the initiative and the BJP-led central government will be wiped out from the entire country in the coming polls," he added.

Prasad's comments came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally at Lauruia in West Champaran district held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the state. He also likened JD(U)'s alliance with RJD to "attempts to mix oil with water."

Addressing the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

"If all the opposition parties, including the Congress, come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly, the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats," he said.