BJP should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, November 12, 2022, said the BJP should make jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the party. The remark after Chandrashekhar, who has accused Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain of corruption and extortion, said he was ready for a polygraph test but demanded that it should be conducted "face-to-face" with the chief minister and Jain, and the process be telecast live. In a statement issued through his lawyer, Chandrashekhar also insisted that his allegations were true. On Tuesday, BJP MP and the party's former Delhi unit chief, Manoj Tiwari, demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrashekhar.

"The BJP has brought in Sukesh Chandrasekhar as their star campaigner. Their condition is so bad that they need a jailed person to be their star campaigner, and while sitting in jail, this person has also started using the language of the BJP," Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, said.

The AAP is contesting the upcoming Gujarat assembly and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections against the BJP and the Congress.

Earlier this week, Chandrashekhar wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was receiving threats to withdraw his complaints against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought transfer to a jail outside the city.

Chandrashekhar had also alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 in exchange for his safety in prison. He later issued a press release alleging that he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola in 2016, after which Kejriwal and others met him at a hotel for dinner.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said Chandrashekhar has asked for a lie detector test to be organised for him. "He is basically being trained to join the BJP and I guess it time has come for the BJP to get a crook like him. Recently, I have heard that the BJP is not able to get enough people to fill seats in events where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest," he said.

Kejriwal said that at a roadshow in Vadodara in Gujarat, "I was told that there were just 700 people". News channels were later called up and told to not telecast it as it would be embarrassing for the prime minister, he claimed.

"When the prime minister holds a roadshow he stands at one end of the car. The BJP can make Chandrasekhar stand at the other end of the car, and people will come to see the thug. He has a lot of interesting stories to narrate even while he is in jail, so people will come out to listen to him," the chief minister said. He said at least, this way there will be some crowd in Modi's roadshows.