BJP to hold Yoga camps at 27,000 'Shakti Kendras' in UP

BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold yoga camps at all its 27,000 `Shakti Kendras` across the state on June 21 to mark World Yoga Day. 

Jun 19, 2022
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold yoga camps at all its 27,000 `Shakti Kendras` across the state on June 21 to mark World Yoga Day. All MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the party have been asked to attend the programme. BJP general secretary Priyanka Rawat, said, "All the public representatives have been asked to attend the Yoga Diwas events at division level, comprising a few booths in the party organisation structure." The state leadership has also asked MPs and MLAs to focus on increasing the party`s vote base.

While an MP has been asked to strengthen 100 booths in his constituency, an MLA has been asked to consolidate 25 booths.

The state BJP unit had launched multiple programmes from May 30 to June 15 to mark the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

BJP general secretary Ashwini Tyagi, said, "In an extension of the schedule, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the state have been also asked to take active participation in the plantation drive being organised by the party. The plantation drive would start on June 23 and will continue until July 7."

According to party insiders, BJP is focussing on 100 booths on which the party has been relatively weak. The MPs have been asked to reach out to locals covered under 100 booths and "motivate" them to support BJP.

Similarly, MLAs have been asked to reach out to the locals of 25 booths assigned to them.

 

