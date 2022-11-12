'J-K polls delayed to continue proxy rule': AAP's BIG CHARGE at BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, November 12, 2022, accused the BJP government of delaying the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir so as to continue its proxy rule and deny people their democratic rights. AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh alleged that the administration of the newly formed state has been outsourced to bureaucrats, mostly from outside and has hardly any connection with the masses who are deprived of even basic amenities.

"The BJP-led government was inventing one excuse after another to deny people their democratic rights and to continue its proxy rule," he told reporters in the Chenani area.

With regard to Jammu and Kashmir, Singh claimed that the government's intentions were amply apparent by the Centre's and the Election Commission's silence at the time of the announcement of the elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He claimed that Jammu and Kashmir's democracy had been reduced to a farce, with the political system rendered ineffective, political parties discouraged and tarnished, and alternative parties silenced.

Former state minister Singh claimed that only an elected administration could address Jammu and Kashmir's numerous problems. He strongly condemned the upsurge in militant activity and urged the Center to conduct the assembly elections as soon as possible.

(with PTI inputs)