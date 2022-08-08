New Delhi: AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed the Centre for its sharp comment on 'freebies' in states. He expressed that an atmosphere has been created where giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. Launching an attack at the BJP, he claimed that the ruling party has waived off corporate debts in the past but throw criticism at 'free electricity' and 'free education'.

He said that there are rumours that some of them are their friends. The AAP chief said, "An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it."

An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/WcCApwVTu5 August 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made a comment denouncing politicians who collected votes by distributing 'freebies' at the inauguration of the four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

Also Read: Modi Vs Kejriwal: After PM's jibe, Delhi CM says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi, NOT...

Delhi CM Kejriwal had retorted to PM Modi's comment and said, "I've been accused of handing out freebies. But is it wrong to provide quality education to underprivileged students for free? Over 18 lakh children study in our government schools. Around 4 lakh students ditched private schools for public schools over the past few years."