'BJP waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people': Arvind Kejriwal on 'freebie' debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the Centre for its criticism on his 'free electricity' and 'free education' policies.

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
  • AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed the Centre for its sharp comment on 'freebies' in states
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made a comment denouncing politicians who collected votes by distributing 'freebies'

New Delhi: AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed the Centre for its sharp comment on 'freebies' in states. He expressed that an atmosphere has been created where giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. Launching an attack at the BJP, he claimed that the ruling party has waived off corporate debts in the past but throw criticism at 'free electricity' and 'free education'. 

He said that there are rumours that some of them are their friends. The AAP chief said, "An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it."

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made a comment denouncing politicians who collected votes by distributing 'freebies' at the inauguration of the four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had retorted to PM Modi's comment and said, "I've been accused of handing out freebies. But is it wrong to provide quality education to underprivileged students for free? Over 18 lakh children study in our government schools. Around 4 lakh students ditched private schools for public schools over the past few years."

