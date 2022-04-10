हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Private Schools fees

BJP wants to keep country uneducated: Manish Sisodia slams UP govt over private schools' fee hike

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said attacking UP govt, "You will not work on improving the condition of the government schools and you will allow the private schools to hike the fees. You want to keep the country illiterate. This is the BJP's governance model. Please think about the parents." 

BJP wants to keep country uneducated: Manish Sisodia slams UP govt over private schools&#039; fee hike
File Photo

New Delhi: Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for permitting private schools to hike their fees, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday (April 10) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "keep the country uneducated".

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was formed in Punjab on March 16 and within 10 days, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued an order saying private schools cannot increase their fees. On the other hand, the BJP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh on March 25 and it passed an order saying private schools have complete freedom to increase the fees and loot the parents," PTI quoted Delhi Education minister Sisodia as saying. 

In a virtual address, Sisodia asked the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to consider the condition of the parents, adding that many people have lost their livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic and the fee hike will affect them. 

"They cannot work on improving government schools. Where will the common man go? People have lost employment during Covid. You will not work on improving the condition of the government schools and you will allow the private schools to hike the fees. You want to keep the country illiterate. This is the BJP's governance model. Please think about the parents," the AAP leader said.

Speaking about Delhi, he said they are working to control the fee hike by private schools and now if the schools want to increase the fees they need to seek the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's approval. 

"Earlier, private schools could arbitrarily increase their fees in Delhi, but we stopped it in 2015. In the last seven years, we have stopped the private schools from increasing the fees and then we introduced a system where if they need to hike the fees, they will have to seek permission from the Delhi government. Their accounts are analysed by the government to figure out whether they actually need to increase the fees," the Delhi Deputy CM added. 

In a recent order notified by Additional Chief Secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla, the private schools in Uttar Pradesh have been allowed to increase their fees by 5 per cent from the academic session 2022-23.

(With agency inputs)
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Private Schools feesUttar Pradeshschools fees hikeDelhiBJPAAPYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

3 people killed in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Shahbaz Sharif declared as PM candidate