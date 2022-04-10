हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Attention parents! UP govt approves hike in fees of private schools

The Uttar Pradesh Government, which had earlier said no private schools will be able to raise fees, has eased restrictions for the private schools and approved a 5% hike in fees for this academic year 2022-23, media reports said.

Attention parents! UP govt approves hike in fees of private schools

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Government, which had earlier said no private schools will be able to raise fees, has eased restrictions for the private schools and approved a 5% hike in fees for this academic year 2022-23, said the official notice

In a recent order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.

The order further reads that the schools can only raise the fees by 5 per cent and the fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base.

The letter has already been sent to the District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSes) along with other secondary education department officials for implementation.

The order comes after Yogi Adityanath's government’s order banning hike in private school fees this year was challenged in court.

Earlier, the UP government issued an order in January prohibiting a hike in fees for the private schools for the academic year 2022-23 due to the Covid pandemic crisis.

The order, however, was challenged in Allahabad High Court following which, the Lucknow bench of the court advised the UP government to reconsider its decision on fee hike as schools reopened after a Covid-19 induced two-year halt.

The petitioner has challenged the state government’s decision of January 7, 2022, whereby it put a ban on private schools to enhance fees.

Meanwhile, with a focus on 100% education for all, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi 2.0 government recently launched the ‘School Chalo’ Abhiyaan in the state. The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of students in primary schools.

