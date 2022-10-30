'BJP welcomes Kangana Ranaut, BUT...': JP Nadda REACTS after the actress expresses her desire to contest election

Actress Kangana Ranaut has hinted at entering politics. Kangana has expressed her desire to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket at a program held on Saturday. On Kangana's statement, BJP president J. P. Nadda has reacted in the same program. "BJP welcomes Kangana, but the decision to contest the elections will be taken only after consultation", said Nadda.

Kangana said on Saturday that she is ready to contest the election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh if the people want it and the BJP gives her the ticket. "There is a lot of room in the party for anyone who wants to work for the party. It cannot be my decision alone whether Kangana should contest on BJP ticket or not. For that, there is a process of parliamentary committee, election commission from grass root level of the party", said Nadda.

“We do not place anyone in the party on the basis of conditions. We tell everyone, you have to come unconditionally and only then the party will take a decision on it", Nadda explained the party's stand. Speaking in the program, the BJP President expressed his confidence in winning the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. "Citizens of Himachal Pradesh will vote BJP again. We are setting a winning trend under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ", said Nadda.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls for assembly elections in a single phase on November 12. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. In this state, there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Congress is campaigning hard to regain the power it lost in 2017.