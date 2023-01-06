BJP worker arrested for drunk driving, misbehaving with police in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Drunk driving cases have been on a rise in the country constantly and have led to many hazardous incidents. Recently, a man was found drunk driving on the Bilaspur-Sikandrabad Road. He identified himself as a "BJP worker" and was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty police officer during a checking campaign. The accused further, did not have any documents in his car when checked on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said. The accused was identified as Rahul Bhati, who claimed to be a worker of the Ghaziabad unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing.

The BJP or the BJYM are yet to comment on the incident. The police said the car in which Bhati was travelling was being driven at a high speed with the sound blaring from its hooter when it was intercepted on the Bilaspur-Sikandrabad Road. The windshield of the Maruti Swift car bore stickers of the BJYM and the BJP's flag. It also bore a sticker that read 'Adhyaksh: Mahanagar, Ghaziabad BJP'.

"The police checking was set up in the Dankaur area where a Swift car was intercepted. A person named Rahul Bhati was driving the car but was inebriated. There were black films, a siren, and a hooter installed in the car. He also misbehaved with the police," Verma said.

"The car has been impounded by the police and action has been taken against Rahul Bhati under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offence without magisterial order) after which he was produced before the competent court," Verma said. Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)