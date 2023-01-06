Ashram Flyover Shut: Delhi Police issues NEW traffic advisory, check routes to avoid jam

Delhi's Ashram flyover's ongoing construction work is causing heavy traffic congestion around the area. The commuters on the route are facing massive disruption since both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover have been closed since January 1. The construction work is expected to connect the flyover with the DND flyway to provide a better commute for the citizens of the national capital region. Considering the ongoing disruption in traffic and to mitigate the heavy traffic on the stretch of Ring Road and Mathura Road due to the extension of the Ashram flyover, Delhi traffic police have issued a new advisory for commuters.

Based on the advisory, the police department claimed to have identified the important sites and places for traffic diversion and to have installed a suitable number of traffic signals and signage. Furthermore, 70 traffic police personnel and 16 PWD marshals have been deployed on the stretch to address the traffic on the route.

Ashram flyover closed: Delhi Traffic Police suggests alternate routes

To reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad, and Noida, commuters coming from CV Raman Marg have been advised to take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road

Traffic Advisory!

To mitigate the heavy volume of traffic on the stretch of Ring Road and Mathura Road due to the extension of the Ashram flyover, the following traffic arrangements have been made for the ease of commuters. pic.twitter.com/79cxXvM38V — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 5, 2023

In order to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, and New Delhi area, commuters from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Saheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, CGO have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad

Commuters from Noida have been advised to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Sarita Vihar to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi

To reach Noida and Badarpur, those travelling from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi have been advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road,Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj

Those who are coming from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and from ITO side (Ring Road) have been advised to follow Barapullah flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS, Dhaula Kuan.