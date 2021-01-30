BJP's alliance with AIADMK to continue for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, announces president JP Nadda

Madurai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), announced the party president JP Nadda on Saturday (January 30, 2021), months ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

JP Nadda affirmed the party's alliance with AIADMK while addressing a public rally in Madurai.

This was earlier confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in November 2020, at an event when Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Chennai.

The AIADMK leaders had emphasized that their alliance would retain majority seats in the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Nadda chaired BJP Tamil Nadu's Core committee meeting in Madurai.

He also visited the Meenakshi Temple and expressed, "Overwhelmed to see the grandeur & cultural richness of Meenakshi Temple which has been at the core of our cultural & religious traditions since time immemorial. Truly fortunate to receive the blessings at the Meenakshi Temple & prayed for the peace & prosperity of Tamil Nadu."

This is to be noted that the AIADMK had allied with the BJP, as apart of the NDA to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.