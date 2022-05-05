New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls in several states slated this year and in the year 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan`s Jaipur on May 20 and May 21. The party's national chief JP Nadda will chair the meeting, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address it virtually, said an ANI report.

Notably, the discussions and deliberations regarding the poll preparation for the states scheduled to go to the polls soon would take place in the meeting. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

Narendra Modi had taken oath as prime minister for a second term on May 30, 2019.

"A meeting of office bearers from all across the country will be held in Jaipur on May 20 and 21. We will discuss various issues including organisational strength and issues of current importance," BJP Rajasthan in charge Arun Singh told ANI, adding that the agenda of the meeting will not be limited to the topics already decided.

Arun Singh is further quoted as saying, "It will depend on the discretion of the party president."

Sources said that state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to come prepared with a detailed outline of work undertaken by state units, adding "A detailed discussion will be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation."

They further told ANI that the discussion will also include the success and feedback of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the party`s current strengths at the booth level, and strategies and plans to be implemented in the coming days.

The meeting holds significance as it will be the first physical meeting of these key leaders responsible for running the party's organisation nationwide since COVID-19 broke out in early 2020.

The meeting organised in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been striving hard to corner the Gehlot government over a host of issues, including recent incidents of communal violence in several places.

Notably, the Congress is also holding its three-day "Chintan Shivir" from May 13 to 15 at Udaipur in the state. A day after the party's brainstorming session ends, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Baneshwar Dham in Banswara district on May 16.

Rajasthan will go to the Assembly polls in the second half of the next year.

(With Agency Inputs)