BJP's ‘double engine’ govt 'necessary' for Manipur, its future: PM Narendra Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the work done by the BJP`s double engine government has laid the foundation for the development of Manipur over the next 25 years. Addressing an election rally in Manipur`s Heingang, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will again form government in the state.

"In the last 5 years, BJP`s double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP`s good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years. You have witnessed BJP`s good governance as well as a good intention," said PM Modi.

These polls will decide next 25 years of Manipur. The process of stability& peace that started in the last 5 years now have to be made permanent. That's why a full-fledged BJP govt is necessary for Manipur. BJP Govt has made the impossible possible: PM Modi in poll-bound Manipur pic.twitter.com/Qiqa5wr4F6 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Taking a dig at Congress, the Prime Minister said that after decades of Congress rule in Manipur, the state has only witnessed only inequality.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality," he said.

He further said that the BJP government has made the impossible possible adding that every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades.

"Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur," he added.

Congress never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region. We did what we said. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed: PM Modi at a rally in Manipur #ManipurElections pic.twitter.com/dRrtLdSMRG — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

The Prime Minister also appealed to the youth and the first time voters to exercise their franchise saying that the youth has given up arms and is coming forward to lead the development surge.

"I`d like to appeal to the youth and the first-time voters - your vote is your active participation in this government and you become a part of the decision-making," he said. Lauding the work done by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, PM Modi said that his government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward.

He further said that the BJP government has taken care of the state well during COVID. "Everyone is being provided free vaccine in Manipur. If a pandemic such as this had arrived pre-2017, what would`ve happened?" he added.

PM Modi said that every 7 out of 10 Manipuri is now benefiting from the free ration.

"Manipuri women had led a historic battle against foreign forces. Former governments never made the lives of Manipuri women easy. Only the NDA governments understood their problems and worked towards making their lives better," said PM Modi.

The next phase of voting in Manipur is scheduled for March 5, and the counting will be held on March 10.

