LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT

BJP's Internal Report Lists Out Reason For Party's Drubbing In Uttar Pradesh

BJP chaired a meeting consist 80 people to discuss the key factors responsible for the loss of seats in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, BJP faced a big loss in Uttar Pradesh which consists total of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The party was expecting to secure approximately 70 seats in the general election after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayudhya. But BJP lost badly in the state and managed to secure only 33 seats while the opposition party Congress and SP won 37 and 6 seats respectively. BJP lost a few of the major seats of Uttar Pradesh named Faizabad, Amithi and others.

2019 Election Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP jointly managed to secure 64 seats in Uttar Pradesh. 62 seats were secured by the BJP while rest 2 won by Apna Dal. In comparison with the 2019 election, the BJP received a big shock and now the party has emerged to make a report on this downfall in the state.

The Key Reason Behind BJP Downfall

After facing a big setback in the Lok Sabha election 2024, the BJP chaired a meeting to discuss the key factors responsible for the loss of seats in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a total of 80 members made three reports consisting of a background reason why the party faced a downfall. Zee News TV jotted the key points that came out after the BJP meeting are follows.

Several MPs for more than two terms from Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats are not working for their respective constituency. Reportedly, People were angry due to the behaviour of the MPs.

Rajya Sabha has instructed to not nominate 36 MPs again which the party failed to do so it turned out the expected result of the downfall in Uttar Pradesh.

