New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 24, 2022) to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and address gram sabhas across the country.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi`s visit to Jammu and Kashmir`s Palli. The Jammu and Kashmir officials said a multi-tier security setup has been put in place as a part of foolproof security for the PM’s rally.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory, other than his trip to the border posts, since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

