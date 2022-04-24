हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore. 

Last Updated: Sunday, April 24, 2022 - 06:43
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 24, 2022) to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and address gram sabhas across the country. 

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district. 

Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi`s visit to Jammu and Kashmir`s Palli. The Jammu and Kashmir officials said a multi-tier security setup has been put in place as a part of foolproof security for the PM’s rally. 

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory, other than his trip to the border posts, since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

24 April 2022, 06:43 AM

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and address gram sabhas across the country.

24 April 2022, 06:37 AM

In tweets, the Prime Minister said he was eager to inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. He said the initiative marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. (ANI)

24 April 2022, 06:36 AM

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. (ANI)

24 April 2022, 06:36 AM

The Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel has been built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. The 8.45- km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours. (ANI)

24 April 2022, 06:36 AM

The Prime Minister said that the works being inaugurated include the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel which is a landmark infra project aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jan Aushadi Kendras spread across J&K will also be inaugurated. (ANI)

24 April 2022, 06:35 AM

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi added. 

24 April 2022, 06:34 AM

"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore," PM Modi said.

