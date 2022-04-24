24 April 2022, 06:43 AM
On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and address gram sabhas across the country.
In tweets, the Prime Minister said he was eager to inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. He said the initiative marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. (ANI)
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. (ANI)
The Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel has been built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. The 8.45- km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours. (ANI)
The Prime Minister said that the works being inaugurated include the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel which is a landmark infra project aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jan Aushadi Kendras spread across J&K will also be inaugurated. (ANI)
"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi added.
"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore," PM Modi said.
