Bomb Scare On Air India Flight From Delhi To Visakhapatnam Turns Out To Be False Alarm

Air India Bomb Scare: An Air India flight from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam faced a tense situation late Tuesday night after a bomb threat was reported. The Delhi Police received the threat and alerted both the airline and Visakhapatnam airport authorities. Upon landing safely in the port city, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, revealing the threat to be a hoax. The flight, carrying 107 passengers, was cleared after no suspicious items were found.

After the inspection, boarding for the return flight to Delhi commenced shortly after, with a scheduled departure around 12:30 a.m., according to airport officials. An Air India flight going from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat Tuesday late night, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing in the port city, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director S Raja Reddy said the Delhi Police received the bomb threat call and alerted the airline and the Visakhapatnam airport. "It (flight) landed safely and on thoroughly checking the flight, it was found to be a false call," Reddy told PTI, adding that there were 107 passengers on the Vizag-bound flight.

After deboarding passengers from the aircraft and checking it, that nothing suspicious was found, the director noted. Meanwhile, boarding on the return flight to Delhi has begun and it is scheduled to leave around 12.30 am, Reddy added.