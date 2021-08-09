CBSE Offline Exams 2021 BIG Update: Class 10th, 12th exam timetable August 10

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Offline Exams 2021 Date Sheet on Tuesday (August 10). The schedule for Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar Exams would be announced, as per the latest updates. The candidates must note that the Class 10th, Class 12th Improvement, Compartment exams are scheduled to begin from August 16. Soon after the formal announcement of the date sheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in.

In the Supreme Court hearing today, the CBSE informed the top court about the schedule for their private, compartment, improvement, and patrachar exams. Along with CBSE, even Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also presented its schedule for these exams.

The candidates must note that according to the latest update, the registration for the 10th, 12th Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar exams is likely to begin from tomorrow- August 10, 2021. As per an old notice released by CBSE, these exams are scheduled to be held from August 16 and would end on September 15, 2021, tentatively.

In the affidavit submitted to Supreme Court, CBSE informed about these dates. However, the final schedule will only be known after the official circulars are out by the Board. A Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard this matter in response to a writ petition filed by the Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh.