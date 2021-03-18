Bombs hurled near BJP MP Arjun Singh`s residence in West Bengal, party to approach Election Commission

New Delhi: More than a dozen of bombs were hurled near BJP MP Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence, `Mazdoor Bhawan`, in North 24 Parganas by allegedly Trinamool Congress goons. Arjun Singh alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

The BJP MP told ANI, "We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission."

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "This evening, more than dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence `Mazdoor Bhawan`. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he added in another tweet.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury informed that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident.

BJP party national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident. He told ANI "We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident (which took place in Jagaddal, North 24 Parganas)."

When asked if he would be contesting Assembly polls, Mukul Roy said, "This has not been finalised yet. The candidates` list will be released by Friday."

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the situation in West Bengal is very bad, adding "TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully."

Commenting on the bombing incident, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said, "This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this."

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda with the core group of the party`s West Bengal unit took place at the party headquarters in which Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rajib Banerjee were present.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies today in the state. She will address a really in Garbeta at 1 pm, another rally at Keshiyari and Kalaikunda by 2 pm and 3 pm respectively.