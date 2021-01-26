हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

BookBaggage collaborates with Indian Railways, launches app-based delivery service

BookBaggage already offers baggage delivery services for airline passengers and has now extended it to Railways passengers, the company said in a statement. The maximum luggage that can be taken at one time is 35 Kg (based on the guidelines by WHO), heavier luggage can be handled at extra cost. 

Representational Image

Mumbai: Luggage delivery service provider BookBaggage on Tuesday announced the launch of its app-based service in collaboration with the Indian Railways, that aims to offer safe transit of luggage and parcel.

BookBaggage already offers baggage delivery services for airline passengers and has now extended it to Railways passengers, the company said in a statement.

The company has simultaneously launched app-based end-to-end parcel services for customers wanting to send parcels by train, it added.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new app for Railway passengers. We as a brand are dedicated towards providing the best services to our customers and making their travel hassle-free.

"With tracking of the luggage available at your fingertips throughout, all you have to do is remove all your worries regarding the safe transit of your luggage or parcel. We are excited to work with Indian Railways to bring these hi-tech luggage delivery services to their customers," BookBaggage.Com Co-Founder and CEO Chanchal Ghosh said.

The pickup service starts at Rs 125 for the first bag (weighing up to 25kg) depending on the distance from the station, and Rs 50 for subsequent luggage and a nominal charge for transporting the luggage to the destination city by Indian Railways.

The maximum luggage that can be taken at one time is 35 Kg (based on the guidelines by WHO), heavier luggage can be handled at extra cost. 

