BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Result to be DECLARED TOMORROW at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Steps to check scorecard here

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results soon. As per the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. When announced aspirants can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in and on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state.

The selection of candidates will be based on prelims, mains and interview. In BPSC 67th Prelims exam, MCQ-based questions were asked from sections such as General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. Candidates who qualify in prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains and interview. The Commission will prepare the BPSC 67th final merit list based on the performance in mains and interview.

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Steps to download result

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Find the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 link.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials - roll number, date of birth, etc.

The BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further use.

Answer key of the test has already been published. Candidates were asked to send objections to the answer key, if any, by October 12.