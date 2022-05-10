New Delhi: In a latest update on the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak, four people have been arrested by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) and an FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and IT Act.

According to reports, the block development officer (BDO) Jai Vardhan Gupta has been arrested by the EOU of the Bihar police.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam paper leak | Four people arrested by Economic Offence Unit (EOU). FIR registered under sections of IPC and IT Act. — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

"We have arrested four including Barhara BDO (Bhojpur district) in the paper leak case," said Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the additional director general of police who heads EOU, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Yesterday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his dismay at the situation and termed it as 'unfortunate, sad and condemnable'. Talking to ANI, he said, "This is unfortunate, sad&condemnable. This has happened several times in various exams including school papers. But no one learns. We have taken this up several times but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with."

For the unversed, on Sunday (May 8), the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled its examination for Civil Services (preliminary) hours after the paper leaked among students.

After the paper leak on Sunday (May 8), the Patna police, on Monday (May 9), constituted a 12-member team headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to investigate the case.

(With agency inputs)