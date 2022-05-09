New Delhi: Amid the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak case, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday (May 9), expressed his dismay at the situation and termed it as 'unfortunate, sad and condemnable'. Talking to ANI, he said, "This is unfortunate, sad&condemnable. This has happened several times in various exams including school papers. But no one learns. We have taken this up several times but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with."

For the unversed, on Sunday (May 8), the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled its examination for Civil Services (preliminary) hours after the paper leaked among students.

After the paper leak on Sunday (May 8), the Patna police, on Monday (May 9), constituted a 12-member team headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to investigate the case.

As per an IANS report, the BPSC preliminary examination was held on Sunday and the students of Arrah town complained about the paper leak. The candidates claimed that the paper was available 15 minutes before the start of the examination.

The investigating team is currently trying to find where the question paper was leaked which later went viral on WhatsApp groups. The BPSC preliminary examination has 150 questions to solve in 120 minutes. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that police enquiry has begun and he has urged the officials to 'speed it up'.

