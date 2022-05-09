हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPSC paper leak

BPSC paper leak: RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav flays Bihar govt, says 'students' lives are being played with'

Commenting on the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed 'students' lives are being played with'.

BPSC paper leak: RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav flays Bihar govt, says &#039;students&#039; lives are being played with&#039;
Image credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak case, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday (May 9), expressed his dismay at the situation and termed it as 'unfortunate, sad and condemnable'. Talking to ANI, he said, "This is unfortunate, sad&condemnable. This has happened several times in various exams including school papers. But no one learns. We have taken this up several times but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with."

 

For the unversed, on Sunday (May 8), the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled its examination for Civil Services (preliminary) hours after the paper leaked among students.

After the paper leak on Sunday (May 8), the Patna police, on Monday (May 9), constituted a 12-member team headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to investigate the case. 

As per an IANS report, the BPSC preliminary examination was held on Sunday and the students of Arrah town complained about the paper leak. The candidates claimed that the paper was available 15 minutes before the start of the examination.

The investigating team is currently trying to find where the question paper was leaked which later went viral on WhatsApp groups. The BPSC preliminary examination has 150 questions to solve in 120 minutes. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.

 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that police enquiry has begun and he has urged the officials to 'speed it up'. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BPSC paper leakBihar Public Services CommissionNitish KumarTejashwi YadavBihar paper leak
Next
Story

Loudspeaker row: ‘Why a Non-Bailable Warrant should not be issued against (you)', court asks Navneet Rana and husband

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Bulldozer Action In Shaheen Bagh: Hearing in SC against removal of encroachments