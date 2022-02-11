Breaking: 1 Cop killed, 4 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora

Kashmir: One police personnel lost his life while 4 were injured after terrorists hurled grenades on a joint party of police and CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

The cop who lost his life was injured critically along while 4 others were injured in the attack. Police said the terrorists attacked joint Police party of police and CRPF near Nishat Park main town Bandipora in this afternoon.

Security forces have laid a cordon and launched a massive hunt for attackers.

(Further details awaited)

