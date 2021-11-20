हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

BREAKING: All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow

Earlier, three key ministers including Govind Singh Dotasra had offered their resignations to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

BREAKING: All Rajasthan cabinet ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle, all ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers have tendered their resignations on Saturday (November 20, 2021). 

The development comes ahead of a Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) meeting scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier, three key ministers - Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, had offered their resignations to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"All ministers resigned in the meeting," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister confirmed.

According to Khachariyawas, Govind Singh Dotasra, who resigned from the cabinet on Friday, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

"We have been asked to go to the PCC office on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra," Khachariyawas told PTI.

The new cabinet ministers will take the oath of office on Sunday at 4 pm.

However, it has yet not been decided who all will be included in the new cabinet but the process of reaching out to Congress MLAs in Jaipur started last Friday evening. Sources said that Sachin Pilot will meet Ajay Maken, the state in charge of Rajasthan Congress, before the names of ministers are decided for the cabinet expansion.

By Saturday evening, the situation will become clear on this aspect.

It has also been reported that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned to the state on Saturday evening after attending a programme in Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

