Breaking: Atiq Ahmad's Son Asad, His Aide Ghulam Killed In Encounter With UPSTF In Jhansi

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police STF on Thursday killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his close aide Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying reward of Rupees five lakhs each. The police said it has also recovered sophisticated foreign made weapons from them.

More details awaited.

Atiq Ahmed Produced In Prayagraj Court

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court in Prayagraj on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam around 11:10 am amid security deployment. While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.