Bharat Ratna To Lal Krishna Advani, Announces PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, declared that Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Lal Krishna Advani will receive the highest civilian honor. Addressing the public, PM Modi expressed his joy in announcing the conferment of Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy PM and Home Minister of India, highlighting his monumental contribution to the country's development.

PM Modi also lauded Advani's lifetime dedication to politics, emphasizing that his parliamentary interventions have consistently been exemplary and filled with rich insights.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental," wrote PM Modi

I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

"His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," the PM added.

Earlier on January 23, the government announced to honour the former Bihar Chief Minister and great socialist leader, Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna. PM Modi had also expressed his happiness over the Centre's move to felicitate the late Bihar politician with 'Bharat Ratna.

''I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society,'' PM Modi wrote on X.