Kanpur violence

BREAKING: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma suspended over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad

Several FIRs have been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

BREAKING: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma suspended over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (June 5) suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership with immediate effect after alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a television news debate that led to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, ANI reported. The suspension comes just hours after the party said that it strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. The BJP also said that it does not promote such people or philosophy.

Several FIRs have been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The police arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence on Friday.

Meanwhile, In a press statement, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, "During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy."

Singh noted that India`s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India`s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," Singh said.

