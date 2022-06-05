We expect public apology from India: Qatar to Centre over Nupur Sharma's religious remark

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing disappointment and total rejection & condemnation of the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed, ANI reported quoting Qatar MOFA. Welcoming the Indian government's decision to suspend Nupur Sharma from the party, Qatar in its statement said that the country is expecting public apology for the controversial remarks.