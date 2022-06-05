Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over her controversial religious remarks, was the spokesperson and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. She recently sparked a massive controversy with her contentious statement on Islamic God Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate. Her remarks led to violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday.

A graduate of Delhi’s Hindu College, Nupur Sharma is an Economics and Law graduate. She went on to do an LLM from the London School of Economics and has been active in politics since her college days.

Sharma was also the President of the Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) on the ticket of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and her political journey began from these outfits.

Nupur Sharma, who has been a prominent face of the BJP Held various significant posts in the party. Some of these portfolios include Member of the National Executive Committee of BJP's youth wing BJYM, National Media Co-In Charge of the BJYM, Member Yuva Working Committee of BJP and Member of the State Executive Committee, BJP Delhi.

She was also a Youth Ambassador of Teach for India (affiliated with Teach for America).

In 2015, Sharma was chosen to contest the Delhi Assembly Election from the New Delhi constituency on BJP's ticket against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, Kejriwal defeated her.

Nupur Sharma has been the BJP's one of the most active spokesperson in recent years and appeared on numerous television debates. The political also issued a statement on the ongoing controversy.

Nupur Sharma's statement on the Prophet Muhammad controversy

Withdrawing her statement against the Islamic Prophet, Nupur Sharm took to Twitter that she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any community.

The former-BJP politician also clarified that her statements came at the backdrop of constant insults of Hindu gods during television debates.