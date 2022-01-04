Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID-19 positive, Delhi CM isolates himself

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

Kejriwal informed that he has isolated himself at home.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

It is noteworthy that Kejriwal was on Monday in Uttarakhand to campaign for AAP in the state for the upcoming 2022 assembly polls.

During the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, Kejriwal had promised to pay Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand as "Samman Rashi" if the AAP comes to power.

The Delhi CM had also promised to give direct jobs in government to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills and discipline.

The development comes ahead of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital, holding a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the need for more curbs in view of the alarming spike in cases.

'Red' alert in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases?

Delhi on Monday recorded 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent. The number of new coronavirus infections and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18. A positivity rate of more than 5 per cent for two consecutive days will trigger a 'red alert' under the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) leading to a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 3rd January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/RWJQ0clxhI — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 3, 2022

Earlier on Monday, health minister Satyendar Jain told the Delhi Assembly that the latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron has been found in 81 per cent of the samples tested and the new variant of concern is the reason behind the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 had (81 per cent) Omicron and 8.5 per cent had Delta, he had said.

He also told the Assembly that none of the Omicron-infected patients admitted to the city hospitals had required oxygen so far.

On December 28, the DDMA declared a 'yellow alert' under the GRAP amid a spike in Covid cases following the emergence of the coronavirus' Omicron variant. According to GRAP, the Yellow or Level 1 alert kicks in if the case positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or cumulative daily positive cases (seven-day rolling average) cross 1,500 or average oxygenated bed occupancy (seven-day average) is above 500.

The Amber or Level 2 alert is imposed if the case positivity is more than 1 per cent for two consecutive days, or cumulative daily average cases are 3,500 or if bed occupancy is over 700.

Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red) alerts can be considered if the positivity rate is over 2 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. Other criteria for level 3 and level 4 alerts are 9,000 and 16,000 cumulative daily cases and 1,000 and 3,000 occupied beds respectively.

