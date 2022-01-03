152 out of 187 COVID samples in Delhi are Omicron positive: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday (January 3) said that out of the 187 COVID-19 samples that were sent for testing, 152 came out to be infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This suggests that Omicron might have become the dominant variant in Delhi.

Blaming the new variant for a sudden rise in virus cases in the national capital, Jain told the Delhi Assembly, “Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 had Omicron. Surge in cases due to new variant.”

The health minister also revealed that the latest genome sequencing reports around New Year's eve suggested that at least 84% of the samples tested positive for Omicron.

“As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 percent of Covid samples tested,” Jain told the assembly.

The state minister, who was of the opinion that International travel aggravated the situation by bringing the variant in, also attacked the Centre for not taking timely measures to stop the flights despite the Delhi government's request.

“Omicron came from outside India. Everyone knew it. Delhi govt repeatedly asked Centre to stop flights but it denied,” the minister said while addressing the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Delhi has so far reported 351 Omicron cases, the second-highest in India after Maharashtra taking the country’s total tally over 1700.

According to the health bulletin to be issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5 per cent, the minister said.

