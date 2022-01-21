BREAKING: Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejects CM Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal; Weekend curfews, other Covid-19 restrictions to stay

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday (January 21, 2022) rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to ease Covid-19 restrictions and lift weekend curfew in the national capital. However, the Lieutenant Governor agreed to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

“Agreed to 50% attendance in Pvt offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further,” LG House said in a statement.

