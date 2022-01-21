हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 curbs

BREAKING: Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejects CM Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal; Weekend curfews, other Covid-19 restrictions to stay

“Agreed to 50% attendance in Pvt offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further,” LG House said in a statement. 

BREAKING: Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejects CM Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal; Weekend curfews, other Covid-19 restrictions to stay
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday (January 21, 2022) rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to ease Covid-19 restrictions and lift weekend curfew in the national capital. However, the Lieutenant Governor agreed to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.  

“Agreed to 50% attendance in Pvt offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further,” LG House said in a statement. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 curbsDelhiArvind KejriwalCoronavirusdelhi weekend curfew news
Next
Story

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand statue to be installed at India Gate: PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Delhi Weekend Curfew: People can get this discount